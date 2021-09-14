Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Three Non-Hornets Teams That Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball wearing a UCLA jersey
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:LiAngelo_Ball_in_the_summer_of_2017.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since being undrafted in 2018, LiAngelo Ball has been working hard to find his way into the NBA. LiAngelo may not be as good as his two brothers - Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball - right now, but he strongly believes that he could help an NBA team.

Recently, Sham Charania of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Charlotte Hornets are expected to offer Ball an Exhibit 10 Contract. However, as of now, the Hornets haven't made Ball an official offer, making him a realistic target for teams that want to add young players to their roster.

Potential Landing Spots For LiAngelo Ball Aside From Hornets

LiAngelo Ball posing in front of the camera
Instagram | LiAngelo Ball

The Hornets still have plenty of time to give Ball a contract before the training camp starts. However, if they decide not to sign him, Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated named three other teams that should pursue Ball on the free agency market.

"Ball is still a free agent, and while there has not been any reported interest from these teams, I believe these three franchises are making a mistake not bringing him into training camp," Stinar wrote. "The Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks or Brooklyn Nets should be giving him an opportunity in training camp."

LiAngelo Ball A 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Signing For Pacers

LiAngelo Ball wearing a baseball jersey
Instagram | LiAngelo Ball

Stinar believes that Ball would be a "low-risk, high-reward" acquisition for the Pacers. The Pacers may currently have a promising core of Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert, TJ Warren, Domantas Sabonis, and Myles Turner, but Stinar thinks that adding a player like Ball to their roster could help Indiana with their relevance issue.

It may have only been four years since the Balls entered the NBA, but they are already in no doubt one of the most popular families in league history.

Nets Could Find A 'Hidden Gem' In LiAngelo Ball

The Ball family at a post game press conference.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ball_family_post_game.jpg

Meanwhile, signing a young player like Ball may not make much sense for the Nets. With the team currently in a win-now mode, what they need right now are quality veteran role players that could immediately contribute in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, for a title-contending team with a high-priced roster, Stinar believes that the Nets shouldn't close their doors on finding "hidden gems" on a minimum deal or two-way contracts.

Ball may still have no NBA experience, but he has proven in the Summer League that he can shoot the ball from beyond the arc and defend.

Knicks Finally Acquire A Ball

LiAngelo Ball sitting on a couch in a hotel room.
LiAngelo Ball | Instagram

The Knicks would be an intriguing landing spot for Ball this summer. Since they entered the league in 2017, the Ball family has been continuously linked to the "Mecca of basketball." The Knicks may have failed to bring Lonzo and LaMelo to New York, but it wouldn't hurt them to take a chance on LiAngelo.

"Ball could fit into a young team that is trying to develop while also being competitive," Stinar wrote. "Not to mention Madison Square Garden would love him."

