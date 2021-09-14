NBA Rumors: Three Non-Hornets Teams That Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

Since being undrafted in 2018, LiAngelo Ball has been working hard to find his way into the NBA. LiAngelo may not be as good as his two brothers - Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball - right now, but he strongly believes that he could help an NBA team.

Recently, Sham Charania of The Athletic revealed on Twitter that the Charlotte Hornets are expected to offer Ball an Exhibit 10 Contract. However, as of now, the Hornets haven't made Ball an official offer, making him a realistic target for teams that want to add young players to their roster.