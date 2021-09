Dear Evan Hansen hits movie theaters later this month with 27-year-old actor Ben Platt in the film's main role and will surely appeal to the younger generation of today.

Directed by Stephen Chbosky and inspired by the popular, Tony award-winning Broadway show of the same name, Dear Evan Hansen is a musical drama that follows the life of a high schooler who is trying to grow up and interact with his peers, all while struggling to cope with Social Anxiety Disorder.