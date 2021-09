Dan Levy appeared on a February 2021 episode of Saturday Night Live, as seen on YouTube, and a short time later, it was rumored that he had started a new tradition on the long-running NBC sketch comedy series.

After hitting it big with his Emmy-winning comedy show, Schitt's Creek, which he created with his famous father, Eugene Levy, Dan was alleged to have created a tradition of kindness on set. However, according to Dan himself, he didn't actually start the trend.