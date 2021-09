After learning about the serious allegations of fraud and money laundering against Shah, Rose said she felt torn about how exactly she was going to remain in Shah's life.

"How I’m choosing to show up for Jen has been one of the most challenging things that I’ve experienced,” she said. “It’s been a huge growth spurt for me because while this is all about Jen and had nothing to do with me, it is my responsibility to choose what kind of friend I am and how I’m going to show up. It’s no secret that Jen and I’s relationship has not been an easy one. We’ve had our own ups and downs and rocky road, but I chose to match Jen to wherever she’s at with me. So whatever Jen gives me, I give it back to her. If she’s being kind, I’ll be kind to her.”