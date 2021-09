Heather Gay appeared on the September 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked about the money laundering and fraud charges against her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, Jen Shah.

Months after Shah was taken into custody in the midst of production on season two, which was recently previewed in a clip from the show, Gay was asked for her thoughts on the legal scandal currently facing Erika Jayne, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.