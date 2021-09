Britney Spears is getting defensive and telling the haters they can kiss her backside as news of her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari fronts media outlets. The 39-year-old princess of pop made front-page news yesterday for confirming she said yes to Sam, 27, although it didn't take long for fans to beg the star to sign a prenup.

Britney, worth an estimated $59 million, has been dating personal trainer Sam since 2016. Her ring photos and videos were news yesterday, but there's been an update.