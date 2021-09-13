NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Joins MVP Discussion After Returning From Injury

The Dallas Cowboys had one of their biggest nightmares last season when veteran quarterback Dak Prescott went down with an injury. In Week 5 against the New York Giants, Prescott suffered an ankle injury that required him to be carted off the field. With the severity of his injury, some analysts had started discussing whether he would be available for the 2021 NFL season-opener or not.

Per Sports Illustrated, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero predicted Prescott to be available, while ESPN's Adam Schefter said that the QB might not be back "all season long."