Donald Trump Blasts George W. Bush, Says 9/11 Happened 'During His Watch'

Former President George W. Bush marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, in a speech at the September 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In his remarks, Bush reflected on the past two decades and warned that both violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home pose a threat to the American way of life.

The comments were not taken well by many on the right, who felt like Bush's comparison was inappropriate. Former President Donald Trump released on Monday a statement blasting Bush.