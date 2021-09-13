Trending Stories
Donald Trump Blasts George W. Bush, Says 9/11 Happened 'During His Watch'

US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President George W. Bush marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, in a speech at the September 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

In his remarks, Bush reflected on the past two decades and warned that both violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home pose a threat to the American way of life.

The comments were not taken well by many on the right, who felt like Bush's comparison was inappropriate. Former President Donald Trump released on Monday a statement blasting Bush.

Trump Slams Bush

As Newsmax national correspondent Logan Ratick reported via Twitter, Trump slammed Bush for drawing a comparison between foreign and domestic extremists and said that Bush is responsible for American failures in the Middle East.

"So interesting to watch former President Bush, who is responsible for getting us into the quicksand of the Middle East (and then not winning!), as he lectures us that terrorists on the ‘right’ are a bigger problem than those from foreign countries that hate America, and that are pouring into our Country right now," Trump began.

9/11 Happened On Bush's Watch, Trump Says

Trump said that Bush spent trillions of dollars and killed "perhaps millions of people" after 9/11, when he decided to invade multiple countries in the Middle East.

He also reminded Bush that the September 11 terrorist attacks happened on his watch.

"He shouldn’t be lecturing us about anything," Trump said of Bush.

"The World Trade Center came down during his watch. Bush led a failed and uninspiring presidency. He shouldn't be lecturing anybody!"

This was not the first time for Trump to suggest that Bush was incompetent.

Blaming Bush For 9/11

During one of the Republican presidential primary debates in 2016, Trump appeared to blame Bush for the September 11 terrorist attacks.

As Politico reported at the time, while debating the former president's brother Jeb, Trump said "the World Trade Center came down during your brother’s reign. Remember that."

"The World Trade Center came down during the reign of George Bush. He kept us safe? That is not safe. That is not safe... how did he keep us safe when the World Trade Center…excuse me, I lost hundreds of friends!" Trump said as the crowd booed.

Some Claim Bush Wants War On Domestic Terror

Dozens of prominent Democratic politicians, activists, and media figures praised Bush's Saturday speech, commending the former president for taking aim at what he called domestic extremists.

According to Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Glenn Greenwald, those who agree that there needs to be a war on domestic terrorism are playing with fire.

"Any liberal or Democrat heaping even limited praise on George Bush, after spending 5 years depicting Trump as some kind of Hitler figure is a total fraud, given that -- by every liberal metric -- Bush/Cheney war far, far worse than anything Trump did," Greenwald said.

