Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Trading For Seth Curry Makes Sense For LA Lakers

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Celebrities

Emma Watson Admits Photographer Took Upskirt Photos On Her 18th Birthday

US Politics

Donald Trump Blasts George W. Bush, Says 9/11 Happened 'During His Watch'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: League Insider Predicts LiAngelo Ball To Join Forces With LaMelo Ball In Charlotte

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

ESPN's Brian Windhorst Gives Major Update On Ben Simmons Trade Rumors

Ben Simmons wearing his warm up suit
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176307818.jpg
Basketball
JB Baruelo

A month before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, rumors still continue to swirl around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons may remain an official member of the Sixers' roster, but his departure from the City of Brotherly Love is inevitable.

Since being blamed for their second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, there were growing speculations that Simmons no longer wants to be a Sixer. In the middle of the 2021 offseason, the former No. 1 pick informed the Sixers with the help of his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, that he's hoping to be traded to another team before the start of the season.

League Insider Gives Update On Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons.jpg

In a recent appearance on The Scoop w/ Doogie podcast, NBA insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN gave an update regarding the rumors surrounding Simmons. According to Windhorst, a small-market team who has a "lot of interest" in Simmons has recently made an offer to the Sixers.

"I don't mean to be evasive, I've just got to be careful with what I say," Windhorst said, as transcribed by NBC Sports Philadelphia. "I know of at least one other team who is a small-market team, that has made an offer for him and has a lot of interest in him. It just hasn't gotten public yet."

Why Small-Market Teams Are Very Interested In Acquiring Ben Simmons

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ben_Simmons_-_49176257763.jpg

Windhorst said that people don't have to be an NBA expert to know why small-market teams are very interested in adding Simmons to their roster.

"You can definitely see why teams would have interest in him, and why small-market teams wouldn't necessarily be able to sign a player like this, like the Wolves, and would have a lot of interest," Windhorst said. "Because how else are you going to sign a player like this with four years left on his contract?"

Which Small-Market Team Windhorst Is Talking About

Ben Simmons I Instagram

Since the 2021 offseason started, Simmons has already been linked to several small-market teams. These include the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, and the Portland Trail Blazers. However, after Windhorst mentioned "at least one other team," NBC Sports Philadelphia's Adam Hermann believes that he was talking about a new small-market team.

Though he has no insider information regarding Windhorst's report, Hermann thinks that he could be referring to the New Orleans Pelicans or the Detroitr Pistons.

Potential Offer From Pelicans & Pistons For Simmons

Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons I Instagram

The Pelicans and the Pistons may still be in the initial phase of their rebuilding plans, but it wouldn't be a surprise if they decide to speed up their timeline by trading for Simmons. In his article, Hermann came up with trade packages that the Pelicans and the Pistons could offer to the Sixers in exchange for the former No. 1 pick.

For the Pelicans, Hermann suggested that they could send Devonte Graham, Josh Hart, Jaxson Hayes, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker plus a pick to Philadelphia for Simmons. Meanwhile, in the proposed trade scenario that would bring Simmons to Detroit, the Pistons could offer Jerami Grant, Cory Joseph, and their own 2023 first-round pick.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump Blasts George W. Bush, Says 9/11 Happened 'During His Watch'

September 13, 2021

NFL News: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals What He Learned From Facing Tom Brady

September 13, 2021

Mandatory Vaccines Have Existed For Decades, Why The Backlash?

September 13, 2021

Reporter Slams Liberals For Swooning Over George W. Bush

September 13, 2021

Harry Blackmun: All You Need To Know About Roe V. Wade Author

September 13, 2021

Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin Captures First MMA Victory Against Celine Provost

September 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.