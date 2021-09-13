Mandatory Vaccines Have Existed For Decades, Why The Backlash?

Virtually every major country in the world has mandatory vaccination policies, including the United States. In fact, mandatory vaccines have existed in the U.S. for decades and that probably won't change anytime soon.

Still, when Democratic President Joe Biden announced last week new coronavirus vaccine mandates, Republican politicians and conservative media figures accused him of behaving like a dictator and infringing upon their freedom of choice.

Their arguments are ahistorical, given that vaccine mandates are not just widespread and effective, but also lawful. Read more below.