Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Trading For Seth Curry Makes Sense For LA Lakers

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

Celebrities

Britney Spears Announces Engagement With Massive Diamond Ring

Basketball

NBA Rumors: League Insider Predicts LiAngelo Ball To Join Forces With LaMelo Ball In Charlotte

MMA

Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin Captures First MMA Victory Against Celine Provost

NFL News: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals What He Learned From Facing Tom Brady

Micah Parsons signing a contract
Instagram | Micah Parsons
Football
JB Baruelo

There were huge expectations for young linebacker Micah Parsons when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After a promising football career in College, most people are expecting Parsons to be one of the young players that would lead the Cowboys back to title contention.

Unfortunately, Parsons was unable to secure his first victory in his NFL debut after the Cowboys suffered a close defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Micah Parsons On Playing Against Tom Brady

Micah Parson wearing a white tshirt and jeans
Instagram | Micah Parsons

Parsons has nothing to be ashamed of losing in his NFL debut. Aside from the fact that it was a close game, Parson just faced one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history in Brady. In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Parsons revealed that facing Brady taught him how to differentiate a good quarterback from a great quarterback.

“You learn what separates good quarterbacks from the good and great,” Parsons said. “I think some of the decision making, how good he was at getting the ball off, seeing the coverages we were in, I just felt like you could tell he’s been in the league for 22 years, I’ll say that.”

Losing Against Tom Brady A Blessing In Disguise For Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons taking a photo in front of his car
Instagram | Micah Parsons

Despite suffering a defeat in his NFL debut, going up against a quarterback of Brady's caliber and championship-caliber team like the Buccaneers would be a great learning experience for Parsons. The Cowboys' recent game against the Buccaneers gave the young linebacker an insight on what he should expect regarding the competition in professional football.

Also, his experience playing against a formidable tandem like Brady and Rob Gronkowski allowed Parsons to see the things that he still needs to improve in his game and make better preparations in their upcoming matchups.

Micah Parsons Struggles Early But Manages To Bounce Back

In a recent article, David Howman of SB Nation's Blogging The Boys gave an evaluation of all the Cowboys rookies in their recent game against Brady and the Buccaneers. Howman believes that Parsons struggled in his NFL debut despite receiving the most action out of all the rookies in Dallas.

However, Howman recognized Parsons' ability to bounce back. After committing errors early in the game, the 22-year-old linebacker still managed to finish the game with seven tackles and recorded pass breakup and a quarterback hit.

Coach Mike McCarthy Shares His Insight On Micah Parsons' NFL Debut

The Cowboys may have lost against the Buccaneers, but Coach Mike McCarthy doesn't seem to have any regret selecting Parsons using the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Though his game is still far from perfect, McCarthy liked what he sees from Parsons on Thursday night.

“I thought it was a good start for him,” McCarthy said. “He’s beyond his years but he’s still working. His first time to play in an NFL game, also the communication responsibility that he has to handle. That’s a new experience."

Latest Headlines

Mandatory Vaccines Have Existed For Decades, Why The Backlash?

September 13, 2021

Reporter Slams Liberals For Swooning Over George W. Bush

September 13, 2021

Harry Blackmun: All You Need To Know About Roe V. Wade Author

September 13, 2021

Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin Captures First MMA Victory Against Celine Provost

September 13, 2021

Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

September 13, 2021

Kaley Cuoco Shops Away The Breakup Blues In Berlin

September 13, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.