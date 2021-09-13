NFL News: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Reveals What He Learned From Facing Tom Brady

There were huge expectations for young linebacker Micah Parsons when he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. After a promising football career in College, most people are expecting Parsons to be one of the young players that would lead the Cowboys back to title contention.

Unfortunately, Parsons was unable to secure his first victory in his NFL debut after the Cowboys suffered a close defeat at the hands of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.