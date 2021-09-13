Reporter Slams Liberals For Swooning Over George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush spoke at the September 11 memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania on Saturday, marking the 20th anniversary of the devastating attacks.

In his speech, the Republican compared 9/11 terrorists to domestic extremists, which many prominent liberal and Democratic figures on social media enthusiastically welcomed.

According to Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Glenn Greenwald, the fact that Democrats now agree with Bush -- who they once strongly disapproved of and viewed as a terrible leader -- shows just how unhinged and authoritarian they've become.

