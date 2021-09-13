Harry Blackmun: All You Need To Know About Roe V. Wade Author

In 1973, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the Constitution protects a pregnant woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion, striking down dozens of federal and state abortion laws.

But it wasn't a liberal who authored the landmark Roe v. Wade decision; it was Harry Blackmun, a conservative justice appointed by Republican President Richard Nixon.

With the controversial Texas abortion law being allowed to stand by the conservative-leaning Supreme Court, one has to wonder how come an avowed conservative authored Roe v. Wade?