Kelly Ripa Impresses In Pajama Look On 'Live!'

Kelly Ripa has been working the sleepwear look on TV and she absolutely aced it. The 50-year-old queen of daytime television, known for her pencil skirts, floaty dresses, and sky-high heels, recently ditched the girly look for a practical pant finish, one that came paired with a blouse most people might select for bed.

Kelly, who comes with a #KellysFashionFinder on Instagram, proved that her style is always one step ahead, with the statement piece coming courtesy of French designer Isabel Marant.