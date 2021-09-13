Trending Stories
Kelly Ripa Impresses In Pajama Look On 'Live!'

Kelly Ripa close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kelly Ripa has been working the sleepwear look on TV and she absolutely aced it. The 50-year-old queen of daytime television, known for her pencil skirts, floaty dresses, and sky-high heels, recently ditched the girly look for a practical pant finish, one that came paired with a blouse most people might select for bed.

Kelly, who comes with a #KellysFashionFinder on Instagram, proved that her style is always one step ahead, with the statement piece coming courtesy of French designer Isabel Marant.

When It's Early Mornings

Kelly Ripa in a blue dress
Shutterstock | 564025

Scroll for the outfit. Kelly had opted for a pair of electric blue pants she donned earlier this year, sticking with a matching feel as she also sported her adored Gianvito Rossi stilettos. The mom of three, showing off her teeny-tiny waist, was seen in a gorgeous and white-piped printed blouse with buttons, one affording majorly chic PJ vibes and flattering the blonde's famous slender frame.

Kelly was, of course, joined by 46-year-old co-host Ryan Seacrest, who went for a navy suit and dark tee look paired with sneakers.

See Her Look Below

Photos shared to the Live! Instagram also showed the day's guest, actress Regina Hall. Kelly has since made headlines for a more sober look as she and American Idol host Ryan marked 9/11 a few days ago. The former sitcom star was also banged on form today as she sashayed across the set while in a hot pink pencil skirt and high heels.

Turns out, one half of America's most-watched morning talk show can't stand being on camera, and it isn't Ryan. See Kelly's reveal after the photo.

Hates Being On Camera

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest
LiveKellyRyan/Instagram

Speaking on Bravo star Bethenny Frankel's podcast earlier this summer, Kelly revealed she feels too "old" for her gig. "I've been saying that it's time to 'fold 'em' for at least 20 years,” she stated, adding:

"For 20 years, 'I can't do it anymore. I can't do it. I'm too old for this crap. I can’t do it. I need to find another career. I need to get off camera.' I've been saying that forever.”

Kelly has hosted Live! since 2001. More below.

Doesn't Like Attention

The wife to actor Mark Consuelos, a regular glittering face at the Met Gala and other high-profile events, even admitted she hates the whole Hollywood events game.

"I don't like the attention, I don't go to parties, I don't go to Hollywood events. I don't do any of that stuff. I would rather buy clothes than have to ask to borrow anything. It's painful.” she continued. Kelly and Mark are known for their cozy nights at the $27 million NYC townhouse they share.

