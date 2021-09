Kaley Cuoco is shopping 'til she drops amid her shock divorce announcement. The 35-year-old sitcom star filed for divorce from estranged husband Karl Cook on September 3, ending her three years of marriage to the equestrian and - per court documents obtained by The Inquisitr, also denying him spousal support.

Kaley, who shared a $12 million Hidden Hills home with Karl, is now spending the cash she'll be denying him, with photos showing her enjoying a little retail therapy in Berlin, Germany.