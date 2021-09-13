Transgender Fighter Alana McLaughlin Captures First MMA Victory Against Celine Provost

Alana McLaughlin, a transgender woman and a former US Army Special Forces, just put herself on the map of the world of mixed martial arts. After a scary first round, Laughlin managed to bounce back in the second round to beat her opponent, Celine Provost, via a rear-naked choke. The historical fight between McLaughlin and Provost took place on Friday night at a Combate Global event at the Univision Center in Miami, Florida.

After defeating Provost, McLaughlin became the second openly transgender woman to compete in MMA since Fallon Fox.