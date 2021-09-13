Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

Miley Cyrus is gobbling fried chicken while in her underpants as she shouts out the 2021 MTV VMAs. The 28-year-old singer made a giant joke of the annual event ahead of it actually happening last night - posting for her 145 million Instagram followers, the "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker went down the meme route, also sharing a photo from a bath shoot recently used to promote her new Hers partnership.

Fans know when to swipe, though. The blonde's followers got her chowing down on chicken, with a reminder of her recent #1 also made.