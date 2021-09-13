Miley Cyrus Marks VMAs In Undies With Fried Chicken

Trending Stories
Miley Cyrus smiling
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is gobbling fried chicken while in her underpants as she shouts out the 2021 MTV VMAs. The 28-year-old singer made a giant joke of the annual event ahead of it actually happening last night - posting for her 145 million Instagram followers, the "Wrecking Ball" hit-maker went down the meme route, also sharing a photo from a bath shoot recently used to promote her new Hers partnership.

Fans know when to swipe, though. The blonde's followers got her chowing down on chicken, with a reminder of her recent #1 also made.

Always Time For Fried Chicken

Miley Cyrus in red carpet dress
Scroll for the post, one that came in three parts. Cyrus opened all bubbles in a gleaming bathroom and while in a head turban. Scrolling her phone and showing off the squeaky-clean look she debuted this month to front Hers, the singer wrote: "Me when my fans ask where I am on VMAs night."

Next up, was Miley in a crop top and satin red underpants as she enjoyed a piece of fried chicken while filming herself in selfie mode and indoors.

See It Below

The third and final slide celebrated the #1 US iTunes success of Cyrus' new "Nothing Else Matters" Metallica cover. "V M SLAY," Miley wrote, also tagging Hers.

Cyrus did not attend last night's VMAs, but she did pick up two nominations: Best Collaboration and Best Editing, both for "Prisoner" with Dua Lipa. Per Cosmopolitan: Miley was never publicly slated to perform at the show, so it's not a huge shock to see her focusing her Sunday on other projects." More after the post, where you can swipe for the chicken.

All About Hers

Miley Cyrus in strapless look
Shutterstock | 842284

The opening bathtub shot now forms a theme as Miley fills her Instagram with eye-catching and gorgeous self-care snaps. All see her promoting wellness brand Hers, with the announcement post this month seeing the former Disney star write:

"Everything in my life is custom! Including my skincare with @Hers 🤍Connect with a skin expert online and get a custom Rx cream (if prescribed) delivered to your own bath tub!" Cyrus also fronts luxury brand Gucci's new fragrances. Skip the jump for more.

Covering Metallica

Footage of Cyrus covering Metallica's iconic "Nothing Else Matters" track has gone viral, with Cyrus opening up to Rolling Stone about the performance coming before anyone knew about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and after losing her home in the California wildfires.

"This song was what drove me to that place, because I knew nothing else mattered. My life in regards to love was falling apart, but I had my love for music," she told the media outlet, also confirming she got "sober at that time."

