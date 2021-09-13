NFL Rumors: Shannon Sharpe Reveals Why Terrell Owens' Clashed With Donovan McNabb

Recently, Fox Sports 1 analyst Shannon Sharpe reignited the fire surrounding the controversial relationship between retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owen and former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb. On his official Twitter account, Sharpe posted a video of him interviewing Owens on the Club Shay Shay podcast.

While most people thought that Owens was the cause of the drama in Philadelphia, it seems like he wasn't really the one who started it. Owens told Sharpe that his beef with McNabb began after the QB told him to "shut the f**k up" in a huddle during one of their games.