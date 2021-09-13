NBA Rumors: League Insider Reveals 'Deal-Breakers' Of Sixers-Timberwolves Blockbuster Involving Ben Simmons

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their failure to win the NBA championship title last season, most people were expecting Simmons to follow in the footsteps of other superstars and find his way out of the City of Brotherly Love.

Simmons did what's expected of him to do with the help of his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. He officially demanded a trade from the Sixers and told them that he wouldn't be attending the training camp if he's not moved before the start of the 2021-22 NBA season.