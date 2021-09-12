Bolsonaro Fan Vitor Belfort Beats Trump Supporter Evander Holyfield

When 58-year-old boxing legend Evander Holyfield agreed to fight former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort in an exhibition match, many worried the veteran would not be able to put up a fight -- and they were proven right.

Belfort easily delivered a technical knockout in the first round of the match.

There was also a political dimension to the match: Beflort, who is a Brazilian, is a strong supporter of the country's far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro, while Holyfield is a supporter of former President Donald Trump.