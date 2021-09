Gaskin didn't waste the opportunity that was presented to him and established an impressive performance in seven of the 10 games that he played last season. Instead of being complacent, Gaskin doubled his effort in the 2021 NFL offseason to address some of the major weaknesses in his game, including his blocking. By doing this, not only did he improve his blocking, but he also managed to earn the trust of his coaches as a three-down back.

Days before the Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, Gaskin was listed as the Dolphins' RB1 in their initial depth chart, per RotoBaller.