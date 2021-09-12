What Happened To Yashar Ali?

Everyone who uses Twitter regularly has, at some point, stumbled upon journalist Yashar Ali's tweets.

A former Democratic political operative who worked for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Ali has over the years amassed more than 760 thousand Twitter followers, becoming an influencer of sorts.

Ali has broken several major stories, ruined multiple reporters' careers, outed sexual abusers, fundraised millions and grown close to dozens of celebrities, politicians and reporters.

So, who is Yashar Ali exactly and where is he now? Find out below.