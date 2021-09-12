WWE News: Damian Priest Reveals His Plan After In-Ring Retirement

Luiz Martinez, whose ring name is Damian Priest, is currently one of the most talked-about personalities in the wrestling world. Three years since leaving Ring of Honor, Priest is already making his own name in WWE. His departure from WWE NXT may have been marked by a loss to Karion Kross, but it opened his path to WWE Raw.

Priest has faced several formidable opponents since being part of the main roster. Seven months after his transfer, he's named as the new WWE United States Champion after beating Sheamus at SummerSlam.