Trending Stories
Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Basketball

NBA Rumors: League Insider Predicts LiAngelo Ball To Join Forces With LaMelo Ball In Charlotte

Celebrities

Emma Watson Admits Photographer Took Upskirt Photos On Her 18th Birthday

BuzzWorthy

Is Viagra Government Funded? Facts Behind Viral Sign Claiming ED Drug Subsidized

Celebrities

Jenelle Evans Impresses In Black Bikini With 'Refreshing' Curves

counting on

Duggar Family Members Reportedly Watched Secular R-Rated Films On Flight Home From New Zealand

WWE News: Damian Priest Reveals His Plan After In-Ring Retirement

Damian Priest posing in front of camera
Instagram | Damian Priest
WWE
JB Baruelo

Luiz Martinez, whose ring name is Damian Priest, is currently one of the most talked-about personalities in the wrestling world. Three years since leaving Ring of Honor, Priest is already making his own name in WWE. His departure from WWE NXT may have been marked by a loss to Karion Kross, but it opened his path to WWE Raw.

Priest has faced several formidable opponents since being part of the main roster. Seven months after his transfer, he's named as the new WWE United States Champion after beating Sheamus at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest Talks About Life After Retirement

Damian Priest wearing a formal attire
Instagram | Damian Priest

Priest's reign as the WWE United States champion may have just started, but he already knew what he wants to do when his in-ring wrestling career is officially over. In an appearance on Table Talk podcast with D-Von Dudley, Priest revealed that he wants to work as a coach or a producer in WWE when he retires as a professional wrestler.

"I like to — I helped people, you know, alongside other coaches because I don’t put myself in that category but, it made me find a fondness for that and at some point when whenever the day comes that I’m done, I would love to transition to like a coach or something because I mean, I have to stay in the business somehow," Priest said, as transcribed by POST Wrestling.

Damian Priest On Bad Bunny Pairing

Damian Career Taking A Selfie
Instagram | Damian Priest

Aside from facing tough opponents, Priest has also worked with several big names since entering WWE Raw. These include Bad Bunny. At first, Priest admitted that he has no idea who the wrestler named Bad Bunny was that WWE COO Triple H was talking about.

"So I was like, ‘What wrestler is gonna be named Bad Bunny?’ You know, like what? And then he’s like, ‘No, that is the Bad Bunny. It’s the musician’ and I was like, ‘Oh that’s cool,’ because he’s a big deal," Priest said.

Challenging Bobby Lashley

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Vibe And Wrestling, Priest revealed that the name of the wrestler that he's looking forward to facing in the ring - reigning WWE champion Bobby Lashley. As the man on the top of the main roster, the reigning WWE United States champion believes it's only reasonable for him to aim for Lashley's throne.

Priest is aware that his matchup against Lashley may not happen soon, but he assured his fans that he would get him when the time is right.

Damian Priest Focused On Upcoming Title Defense

Before talking about having his revenge against Lashley, Priest knew that he would first need to fulfill his obligation as WWE United States champion. As of now, the 38-year-old Puerto Rican is scheduled to defend the title against former WWE United States champion Sheamus.

It wouldn't be the first time that Priest and Sheamus would be fighting each other. After recovering from a back injury, Priest made his return to WWE Raw by saving Humberto Carrillo from Sheamus. WWE then scheduled a fight between Sheamus and Priest where the latter was named as the winner. In their second fight, Priest defeated Sheamus again and took away the title from him.

Latest Headlines

What Happened To Yashar Ali?

September 12, 2021

WWE News: Kurt Angle Recalls Romance With Stephanie McMahon, Wishes It's Extended

September 12, 2021

NBA Rumors: Nuggets May Consider Stealing Fred VanVleet From Raptors, Per 'Nugg Love'

September 12, 2021

'Jersey Shore' Cast Reacts To Vinny Guadagnino's Casting Tape

September 11, 2021

Steve Martin And Martin Short Talk Working With Selena Gomez On ‘Only Murders In The Building’

September 11, 2021

Meghan McCain Responds To Zebras Escaping Private Farm

September 11, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.