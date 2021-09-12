WWE News: Kurt Angle Recalls Romance With Stephanie McMahon, Wishes It's Extended

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is in no doubt one of the most successful professional wrestlers in the world. From being an accomplished wrestler in college, Angle had also conquered the Olympics and found his way to WWE. So far, he's the only pro-wrestler in history who has won the WWE Championship, the WWE's World Heavyweight Championship, the WCW Championship, the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, and the IGF's IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Aside from his numerous achievements as a wrestler, Angle had also been involved in several controversies inside the ring.