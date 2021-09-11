'Jersey Shore' Cast Reacts To Vinny Guadagnino's Casting Tape

Vinny Guadagnino's casting tape for Jersey Shore has just been discovered. And, as the MTV cast would agree, it's golden.

Over a decade after the long-running series first premiered, Guadagnino and his co-stars are seen in a hilarious video shared to the show's official YouTube page, which features the group looking back at a much younger version of the now-33-year-old as he attempted to land a gig on the then-upcoming reality show.

“My name is Vinny Guadagnino," Guadagnino began in the years-old clip.