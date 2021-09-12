NBA Rumors: Nuggets May Consider Stealing Fred VanVleet From Raptors, Per 'Nugg Love'

The Denver Nuggets are one of the NBA teams that are expected to be active on the trade market before the 2022 trade deadline. With the core of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon, it's not hard to predict the Nuggets making their fourth consecutive appearance in the playoffs in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy is a different story.

If they want to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Western Conference and ending their title drought, they should strongly consider making another major roster upgrade.