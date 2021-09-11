Meredith Marks Can't Understand Why Jen Shah Kept Filming 'RHOSLC' After Arrest

Meredith Marks and her cast mates were shocked when co-star Jen Shah was arrested in March of this year amid filming on the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. However, what was even more shocking to Marks was the fact that Shah was advised against returned to filming on the new episodes after being released from jail following a slew of money laundering and fraud charges.

“I can’t fathom any attorney advising that she should have [kept filming], which is why I was so surprised," Marks explained to Us Weekly during an interview this week.