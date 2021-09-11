Trending Stories
Meredith Marks Can't Understand Why Jen Shah Kept Filming 'RHOSLC' After Arrest

Meredith Marks smiles in a diamond necklace.
Meredith Marks | Instagram
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Meredith Marks and her cast mates were shocked when co-star Jen Shah was arrested in March of this year amid filming on the upcoming second season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. However, what was even more shocking to Marks was the fact that Shah was advised against returned to filming on the new episodes after being released from jail following a slew of money laundering and fraud charges.

“I can’t fathom any attorney advising that she should have [kept filming], which is why I was so surprised," Marks explained to Us Weekly during an interview this week.

Meredith Marks Understands Jen Shah's Decision To Keep Filming

Meredith Marks stands by pool in coverup.
Meredith Marks | Instagram

Although Marks is confused by why an attorney would allow their client to continue appearing on a reality show amid a very serious court case, she did say she understood why Shah would want to keep filming.

"I can understand why she might want to because she might want to get her story out there or profess her innocence or whatever it may be,” she stated. “She may want to have a voice. I just can’t get my head around any lawyer under the sun ever advising a client in the same circumstances.”

Jen Shah And Her Assistant Were Arrested In March 2021

Meredith Marks wears a black blazer.
Meredith Marks | Instagram

Earlier this year, Shah and her assistant, Stuart, were taken into custody and accused running a years-long telemarking scheme that allegedly targeted elderly people.

“Every single one of the ladies, including me … was DM’d information about Jen. So, knowing that and seeing how I could never understand what she did after all the questions that were asked, not just by me, but by the general public, and not understanding what any of these marketing companies were marketing or whatever. Yes, my eyebrows were raised,” Marks of the drama.

Jen Shah Is Headed To Trial In March 2022

Meredith Marks wears a sudden blazer with birds and jeans.
Meredith Marks | Instagram

"I didn’t understand what was going on. Did I think it was something illegal? No. Did I think it was possible? Sure. I mean, anything’s possible, but things didn’t add up for me and that was problematic,” Marks continued.

Following her arrest, Shah offered a not guilty plea and filed a motion requesting the court dismiss all charges against her on the grounds of “legal and factual insufficiency” and suppression of evidence.

In August, that motion was denied by a judge. And, in March 2022, her trial will begin.

Meredith Marks Believes Jen Shah Is Innocent Until Proven Guilty

Meredith Marks wears a pink robe while getting hair down
Meredith Marks | Instagram

Ahead of Shah's trial, Marks told Us Weekly she was "innocent until proven guilty."

“My friendship with Jen is a different standard, it’s not held to legal standards, but in terms of a crime, it is innocent till proven guilty and you know, the court of friendships a little bit different,” she noted.

To see more of Marks, Shah, and their cast mates, including newbie Jennie Nguyen, don't miss Sunday night's premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, which airs on September 12 at 9/8c on Bravo.

