Melania Trump Was Relieved When Joe Biden Won, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump left the White House on January 20 this year, despite alleging widespread fraud and refusing to concede the 2020 presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

Since then, former First Lady Melania Trump has stayed out of the spotlight. She is apparently focused on raising her son, Barron, and leads a quiet life.

The former president has all but made it clear that he intends to seek another term in the White House in 2024, but Melania is staunchly opposed to that, according to a new report.

Read more below.