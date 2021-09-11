Trending Stories
Melania Trump Was Relieved When Joe Biden Won, Report Says

Former First Lady Melania Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump left the White House on January 20 this year, despite alleging widespread fraud and refusing to concede the 2020 presidential race to Democrat Joe Biden.

Since then, former First Lady Melania Trump has stayed out of the spotlight. She is apparently focused on raising her son, Barron, and leads a quiet life.

The former president has all but made it clear that he intends to seek another term in the White House in 2024, but Melania is staunchly opposed to that, according to a new report.

Read more below.

Melania Likes Her Private Life

A source close to Melania told People that the former first lady enjoys being away from Washington and out of the public eye.

"Melania does not like being in the public eye and has made it clear that she isn't interested in doing it again," the source told the magazine.

"She likes family and her private life. The media glare is not for her," they added.

Melania's son Barron just started school at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, according to the publication.

Melania Was 'Relieved' When Biden Won

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 253335207

People's source also said that Melania "was relieved when her husband's term ended" and would rather not be involved in any way in his 2024 bid.

The source noted that the former president still hasn't made up his mind about launching a comeback presidential bid, but enjoys the attention and the opportunity to raise money for his political organizations.

"Nothing has been decided about whether President Trump will run in the next election. At this point it is all speculation. The constant chatter about it gives him the opportunity to raise money, which he is very good at doing," they said.

Worst-Case Scenario

A second source confirmed to the magazine that Trump running and winning again would be the "worst-case scenario" for Melania.

"If he runs, I doubt she will be involved at all. If he should win, that would be the worst-case scenario for her. Things will need to be evaluated at such a time," they said.

The same person explained that Melania has repeatedly told her husband that she is not interested in politics. She is allegedly "totally involved with Barron's education, after-school activity and overall well-being."

Tell-All Book

Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump pictured together.
Shutterstock | 487966

Former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham -- who also served as the East Wing communications director -- is writing a tell-all book about her time in the Trump administration, according to CNN.

Grisham worked with Melania and was her closest adviser, so her upcoming book -- which is reportedly titled I'll Take Your Questions Now -- will most likely contain juicy details about the former first lady.

Notably, the book is expected to include reporting on Trump's affair with Stormy Daniels, according to people familiar with Grisham's plans.

