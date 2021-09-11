NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Send Karl-Anthony Towns To Suns For Package Centered On DeAndre Ayton

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns has been one of the subjects of trade rumors since the 2021 offseason started. With the Timberwolves' inability to reach the playoffs for the third straight year, most people think that it would only be a matter of time before Towns follows in the footsteps of other superstars and start finding his way out of Minnesota.

In the past months, Towns has already been linked to several teams that need additional star power to have a better chance of winning the NBA championship title next season.