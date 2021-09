It has been a dream of LaVar Ball to have his sons - Lonzo Ball, LaMelo Ball, and LiAngelo Ball - play in the NBA. However, while Lonzo and LaMelo entered the league as lottery selections, LiAngelo went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft. Two years after, LiAngelo had received a training camp contract from the Detroit Pistons, only to be waived without playing a single preseason game.

Despite all the things that happened, LiAngelo hasn't given up and continues to keep his NBA dream alive.