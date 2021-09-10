'My 600-Lb Life' Season 10 Footage Leaked Head Of Premiere Date

My 600-Lb. Life has faced a ton of controversy in recent years. Not only has the TLC series been plagued with lawsuits throughout its nine-season run, it's also seen tragedy with the deaths of several of its former cast members. So, when it comes to the show's upcoming 10th season, some fans, and many critics, have been unsure if they'll ever see new episodes.

Although TLC has not yet officially confirmed whether or not the series will be back for a 10th installment, a recent report from TV Show Ace suggests it will.