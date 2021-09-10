'Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Chris Conran Admits To Disrespecting Jessenia Cruz

Following a controversial exit from ABC's Bachelor in Paradise, Chris Conran is taking ownership of his missteps on the seventh season of the hit reality show.

According to a report from Us Weekly magazine on September 10, Conran shared a lengthy statement on his Instagram Story in which he attempted to make things right with his fans and followers in regard to his behavior towards fellow contestant Jessenia Cruz.

“Finally watched the episode and I feel there are a few things that need to be said,” he began.