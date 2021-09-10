Erika Jayne Won't Hold Back At 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne is ready to tell-all at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Following a drama-filled 11th season of the Bravo reality series, an insider claims she's looking forward to facing off with her castmates.

“[Erika’s] ready to tape the reunion. In fact, she’s been ready,” a source told Us Weekly ahead of the taping of the September 10 reunion.

Jayne is “looking forward to confronting the girls” and “won’t be holding back” about the things her castmates said to her throughout the 11th season of the show.