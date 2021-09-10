Trending Stories
Erika Jayne Won't Hold Back At 'RHOBH' Reunion

Erika Jayne wears a diamond necklace and black blazer.
Shutterstock | 564025
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Erika Jayne is ready to tell-all at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Following a drama-filled 11th season of the Bravo reality series, an insider claims she's looking forward to facing off with her castmates.

“[Erika’s] ready to tape the reunion. In fact, she’s been ready,” a source told Us Weekly ahead of the taping of the September 10 reunion.

Jayne is “looking forward to confronting the girls” and “won’t be holding back” about the things her castmates said to her throughout the 11th season of the show.

Erika Jayne And Thomas Girardi Have Faced Claims Of Embezzlement

Erika Jayne wears a yellow coverup with snakeskin boots.
Shutterstock | 564025

At the end of last year, after Jayne and her co-stars began filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, she filed for divorce from Thomas Girardi after over two decades of marriage. And, in the months since, the couple faced numerous lawsuits and claims of embezzling settlement money from his clients to support their over-the-top lifestyle.

In one particular instance, Jayne and Girardi were accused of stealing $2 million from widows and orphans of plane crash victims killed in a 2018 incident in Indonesia.

Erika Jayne Felt Tortured By 'RHOBH' Cast Amid Season 11

Erika Jayne in a pink silk dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Amid the legal drama, Jayne accused her co-stars aof “torturing her” with questions about what she did or didn't know about Girardi's supposed scheme.

“How do you think I feel? … I feel a lot worse than you do,” Jayne said in an episode earlier this month. “Look at me, c’mon. Look at my f-cking life. … Why are you all doing this to me? I’m looking at all of you. What are you doing?”

After wrapping production on the drama-filled season months ago, Jayne reportedly found herself in touch with just one of her cast mates: Lisa Rinna.

Erika Jayne Believes Many 'RHOBH' Cast Members Have Talked Poorly About Her

Lisa Rinna wears a leather wrap dress with Erika Jayne in yellow.
Shutterstock | 3695024

"Erika hasn’t been communicating with the other Housewives. At the moment, she’s just friends with [Lisa],” the insider told Us Weekly. “She’s been watching the episodes and is seeing what the girls have been saying behind her back.”

As the allegations against Jayne and her former spouse continued, with additional lawsuits being filed as recently as July, Rinna stuck by her longtime friend and told the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills audience to “just wait” for the full truth to be told.

Lisa Rinna Defended Erika Jayne On 'Watch What Happens Live'

Erika Jayne wears a black cutout dress and matching heels.
Shutterstock | 564025

"I’ve known Erika a long time, I don’t think she knew anything. … Why would Tom Girardi tell Erika anything?” she wondered during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in August. “The lawyers didn’t even know. That is how I feel, I’m going to stand by it. If I’m wrong, I’ll f-cking deal with it.”

To see more of Jayne, Rinna, and their cast mates, don't miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11, which are currently airing every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Bravo.

