Donald Trump Wants To Box Joe Biden: 'He'd Go Down Very, Very Quickly'

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield and former UFC champion Vitor Belfort are fighting this weekend in Florida and former President Donald Trump will be involved in the event.

Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., will apparently be on commentary duties. The former commander-in-chief has promoted the fight and said he looks forward to it.

During a promotional event for the match on Thursday, Trump was asked who he would like to fight. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Trump said he'd love to fight his successor, President Joe Biden.