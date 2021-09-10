Trending Stories
George Conway Slams Anti-Vaxxers On Twitter

Lawyer George Conway speaks on CNN.
[YouTube][CNN]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

Lawyer and political activist George Conway took to Twitter this week to slam people who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Multiple vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they are widely available in the United States, but millions of Americans remain unvaccinated because they believe the shots are unnecessary or even harmful.

This has allowed COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably.

The new and highly-contagious Delta variant of the novel virus has spread rapidly across the country, infecting and killing thousands of people.

Read more below.

George Conway On Twitter

The Twitter website is seen on a smartphone screen.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:@solenfeyissa_Twitter.jpg

In one of the Twitter messages posted this week, Conway -- who is the husband of former Trump White House Adviser Kellyanne Conway -- pointed to an article from The New York Times.

The article states that anti-vaxxers are fueling the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases and enabling the Delta variant to spread everywhere.

"If the entire country had received shots at the same rate as the Northeast or California, the current Delta wave would be a small fraction of its current size. Delta is a problem. Vaccine hesitancy is a bigger problem."

George Conway On Delta Variant

Coronavirus Delta variant.
Shutterstock | 92321

In the same Twitter thread, Conway pointed out that, as The New York Times reported, those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 usually have very mild symptoms, if they contract the virus.

"For the vaccinated, Covid resembles the flu and usually a mild one," Conway wrote.

"The risks of getting any version of the virus remain small for the vaccinated, and ... of getting badly sick remain minuscule.... That risk is so close to zero that the human mind can’t easily process it," he added.

Is George Conway Right About Delta Variant?

Photo illustration showing molecules of the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
Shutterstock | 3791321

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted last month that the pandemic would only "get worse" due to the Delta variant.

As CNBC reported, Fauci explained that the more coronavirus spreads the more it will mutate.

For the time being, vaccinated people are mostly protected against COVID-19 -- including the Delta variant -- but that could soon change, according to Fauci and other experts.

In other words, if a more vaccine-resistant variant variant of the novel virus emerges, additional vaccine booster shots may be necessary.

Government Efforts To Stop Delta Variant

President Joe Biden holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 64736

President Joe Biden announced this week a sweeping new federal vaccine mandate to stop the Delta variant from spreading.

As CBS News reported, Biden's new policy will require all companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated. Those who aren't vaccinated, will have to get tested once a week.

"We've been patient. But our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us. So please, do the right thing," the president told anti-vaxxers.

