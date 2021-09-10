George Conway Slams Anti-Vaxxers On Twitter

Lawyer and political activist George Conway took to Twitter this week to slam people who refuse to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Multiple vaccines have proven to be safe and effective, and they are widely available in the United States, but millions of Americans remain unvaccinated because they believe the shots are unnecessary or even harmful.

This has allowed COVID-19 to spread uncontrollably.

The new and highly-contagious Delta variant of the novel virus has spread rapidly across the country, infecting and killing thousands of people.

Read more below.