Kendall Jenner's Bikini Body Is Thanks To This Workout

Supermodel, reality star and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner owes her incredible bikini body to a simple yet effective workout routine that you could easily do at home.

The 818 Tequila owner maintains her fabulous figure by doing ab workouts, hot yoga, and kickboxing. Her swimsuit selfies on Instagram stand proof that her fitness regimen is spot-on, with the 25-year-old taking great pride in displaying her sculpted abs.

The gorgeous brunette, who was recently spotted in a matching bikini and baseball cap while flaunting boyfriend Devin Booker's Olympic gold medal, swears by these particular exercises. Check them out below!