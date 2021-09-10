Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Saints' Decision To Choose Jacksonville For Season-Opener

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were supposed to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, September 12, 2021, at Superdome. However, the venue of the game was recently changed after Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Lousiana. To ensure the safety of the players and staff, the NFL gave the Saints permission to pick a new venue.

Among their options were Jacksonville, Tampa Bay, and Miami which are all situated in the state of Florida. To everyone's surprise, the Saints chose Jacksonville as the location of their upcoming season-opener against the Packers.