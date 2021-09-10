Science Finds Surprising Health Benefit Of COVID-19 Vaccine Unrelated To The Virus

A new surprising health benefit of getting vaccinated has emerged amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While medical research's primary focus has understandably been about fighting the virus, a study published this week unveiled one expected beneficial effect of the coronavirus vaccine that has nothing to do with the disease itself.

The research, conducted by scientists from the University of Southern California, revealed that getting immunized can significantly improve mental health, reducing anxiety and depression, the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences said in a statement.

Keep reading to find out how and why.