Baki Hanma Release Data, Cast And Plot - Everything We Know

Baki Hanma in his fighting form
Netflix
TV
JB Baruelo

Baki Hanma, the sequel to the Baki series, will be coming to Netflix soon. The original season of Baki was first released on Netflix between June June 25 and September 24, 2018, while the second season became available on June 4, 2020. The anime, originally titled Hanma Baki - Son of Ogre, is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Keisuke Itagaki. The Baki series, which was nominated for a 2020 Crunchyroll Anime Award, focuses on a teenager, named Baki, who spent his entire life training to beat the strongest creature in the world - his father, Yujiro Hanma.

When Is The Release Date Of Baki Hanma?

Baki Hanma fighting a giant praying mantis
Netflix

After the Most Evil Death Convicts saga and Raitai Tournament, the new Baki Hanma season is set to release on Netflix on Thursday, September 30th, 2021. Weeks before it becomes officially available to watch on the streaming site, Netflix dropped two trailers for Baki Hanma. The first trailer, which is currently posted on YouTube, featured Baki fighting giant insects such as a praying mantis and a beetle before he faces Yujiro again. The second trailer showed Baki purposely going to Arizona State Prison to challenge Biscuit Oliva also known as "Unchained," the strongest man in the United States of America.

Who Will Be The Main Characters In Baki Hanma?

Baki Hanma in his fighting stance
Netflix

Based on the trailers posted by Netflix, the main characters for Baki Hanma would be Baki, Yujiro, and Unchained. Per IMDB, the Japanese voice actors are Nobunaga Shimazaki (Baki), Akio Otsuka (Yujiro), and Hochu Otsuka (Unchained).

Other characters include Rumina Ayukawa and other strong prisoners from the Arizona State Prison. After being challenged by his friends at school, Rumina asks Baki to fight him. Baki gives the kid what he wants. Baki compliments Rumina after he takes a blow and allows him to watch while he's training.

What Is Baki Hanma About?

Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre would focus on the continuation of Baki's training to defeat his father Yujiro. After learning that his father could beat an African elephant in a one-on-one fight, Baki decides to face giant monsters to prove his strength. After taking down a giant praying mantis and a beetle, he would ask Gerry Strydom to let him enter the Arizona State Prison, the home of the USA's strongest man, "Unchained."

However, aside from Oliva, Baki would also encounter other deadly opponents inside the Arizona State Prison.

Does Baki Stand A Chance Against Unchained?

Biscuit Oliva showing his formidable body
Netflix

As of now, most anime fans must be excited to see the upcoming matchup between Baki and Oliva. Baki may be expected to win his battle against the giant praying mantis, but "Unchained" is on a different level. "Unchained" is called the strongest man in the United States of America for a reason.

Aside from his formidable body, Oliva possesses skills that could be dangerous even for a fighter of Baki's caliber. However, Baki definitely knows that he would need to overcome Oliva to stand a chance against the strongest creature on the planet, Yujiro.

