'Euphoria' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

Zendaya Coleman wears a pink shirt and braids.
Shutterstock | 673594
TV
Lindsay Cronin

Ever since the premiere of Euphoria in 2019, the HBO drama has been a hit with viewers.

With an impressive 90 percent average audience scoring on Rotten Tomatoes, the Sam Levinson-created series follows a group of high school students as they navigate through the normal thing teens go through, including relationship challenges, struggles with identity, and temptations of drugs and sex.

In the starring role of Rue Bennett is Zendaya Coleman, who won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Euphoria' Season 2?

Zendaya Coleman wears a multi-colored button-up.
Shutterstock | 673594

In July 2019, months before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on many series' around the globe, HBO ordered a second season of their hit series. Then, months later, as The Hollywood Reporter confirmed, the network announced that two special episodes would air prior to the start of season two, the first of which was given the title, “Trouble Don’t Last Always.”

Although an official season two trailer has not been released, HBO did share a teaser on YouTube months ago.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Euphoria' Season 2?

Zendaya Coleman wears a white dress with pink and black flowers.
Shutterstock | 2914948

In addition to Zendaya, acting in the lead role of Rue Bennett, a recovering drug addict, the rest of the cast of Euphoria consists of Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fez, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Barbie Ferreira at Kat Hernandez, Nika King as Leslie Bennett, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Algee Smith as McKay, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, and Colman Domingo as Ali.

What Is 'Euphoria' Season 2 About?

Zendaya Coleman wears a sequined red top.
Shutterstock | 673594

During an interview with Bustle in July, Coleman teased fans about what they should expect from Euphoria season two, saying that while they hadn't yet wrapped production, filming had been "difficult" up to that point.

“It’s definitely challenging,” she shared. “It’s a challenging season. It’s gonna be hard and it’s gonna be devastating sometimes, but I think Rue really deserves all of that care when it comes to her character, because I think she represents a lot for so many people.”

Sydney Sweeney Teases Jaw-Dropping Episodes

Zendaya Coleman and other 'Euphoria' actors.
Shutterstock | 564025

During an interview with Stylecaster, via Marie Claire, Sweeney opened up about the over-the-top storylines of the sophomore season of the HBO show.

"I can tease that, when you ask about season 2, my heart drops. In a you-guys-have-no-idea-what-you’re-going-to-watch way. Cassie really needs to get her sh-t together. I can’t say anything else. Cassie has a crazy storyline in season 2 that I did not expect. Every time I read a new episode that Sam writes, my jaw is on the ground and I can’t believe this is something coming out of someone’s mind," she stated.

