Kaley Cuoco Spotted In Nightie At 4 A.M. Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco is up and about at 4:22 a.m. and drinking her first morning tea as she fronts media outlets for her shock divorce announcement. The 35-year-old sitcom star is currently thousands of miles away from her L.A. base and in Germany as she shoots Season 2 of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and evidence of the travels were shared as Kaley posted to her Instagram stories this week.

Kaley posted after filing for divorce on September 3, this ending her three-year marriage to equestrian Karl Cook.