Trending Stories
Celebrities

Britney Spears Strips Down In Her Bathroom Amid Legal Victory

Celebrities

Jenelle Evans Impresses In Black Bikini With 'Refreshing' Curves

Football

NFL Rumors: Former Patriots LB Reveals Controversial Reason Behind Cam Newton's Release

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Expands Her Empire In Figure-Hugging Dress

Celebrities

Amelia Hamlin Flaunts Braless Curves After Scott Disick Split

Celebrities

Demi Rose Rides Around Italy In Frontless Bodysuit

Kaley Cuoco Spotted In Nightie At 4 A.M. Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco in strappy dress
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is up and about at 4:22 a.m. and drinking her first morning tea as she fronts media outlets for her shock divorce announcement. The 35-year-old sitcom star is currently thousands of miles away from her L.A. base and in Germany as she shoots Season 2 of HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, and evidence of the travels were shared as Kaley posted to her Instagram stories this week.

Kaley posted after filing for divorce on September 3, this ending her three-year marriage to equestrian Karl Cook.

Up Before Dawn Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco smiles outdoors
Kaley Cuoco I Instagram

Scroll for the selfie, one that came pretty standard for Kaley, known for her early starts. The actress appeared fresh-faced and makeup-free as she semi-sleepily sipped her tea - while Cuoco usually opts for coffee, she seemed in the mood for something less intense.

Staring ahead with her blonde hair scraped back and wearing a multicolored patterned nightshirt, the girl behind Penny clutched her mug, writing: "Here we go Day 1 TFA SEASON 2." She added a 4.33 a.m. time-stamp, plus a "But first" cup drawing.

See Her Morning Snap Below

Kaley, who has not addressed her divorce on Instagram - but she has removed her status as wife to Karl Cook - jointly announced her split from the billionaire heir as the former couple stated:

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together," they added.

Denying Him Spousal Support

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at an event
Shutterstock | 2914948

The former couple also stated: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Court filings showed Kaley citing irreconcilable differences in her divorce petition, also denying Karl spousal support on account of the prenup the two signed, reportedly an "ironclad" one. Kaley also seeks to keep her jewelry and earnings during her marriage.

Two Marriages Over

It'll be Kaley's second divorce, this following her 2013-2016 marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Kaley and Karl, who tied the knot in 2018, didn't actually live together until March 2020 when they ended their "unconventional marriage" and finally moved into their $12 million Hidden Hills home.

Kaley has not deleted photos of Karl amid the divorce filing. She last posted a photo of herself with him on July 5, this marking the arrival of dog Larry. Karl has also not spoken publicly about the split.

Latest Headlines

'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards And Garcelle Beauvais Rehash Charity Drama

September 10, 2021

'Euphoria' Season 2 Release Date, Cast, And Plot - Everything We Know

September 10, 2021

Britney Spears Strips Down In Her Bathroom Amid Legal Victory

September 10, 2021

Daniel Levy Explains Thought-Out Ending Of 'Schitt's Creek'

September 10, 2021

NBA Rumors: Pelicans Could Trade Jonas Valanciunas & Tomas Satoransky For Kristaps Porzingis

September 10, 2021

'Dancing With The Stars': How Much Do Celebs & Pros Make?

September 9, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.