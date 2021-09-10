Daniel Levy Explains Thought-Out Ending Of 'Schitt's Creek'

Daniel Levy looked back at his popular series, Schitt's Creek during a recent interview with Variety.

Over a year after the final episode of season six was aired, Levy said that when it came to closing the door on the show he created with his dad, actor Eugene Levy, he didn't take the end of the show lightly. In fact, he spent a lot of time ensuring the finale season would be just right.

"I wanted a certain level of open-endedness. I never wanted the audience to feel like we’ve abandoned them," he said.