'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards And Garcelle Beauvais Rehash Charity Drama

After pointing out the way in which Richards had confronted her about her late payment to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 reunion, rather than pull her aside privately, Beauvais said she was unsure what triggered her to rehash the issue during Wednesday's show.

"I don’t know. I think I just felt it in the moment," Beauvais explained.

In the moment, Richards had said that cast members should be honest with one another and confront one another right away, to their faces, when issues arise.