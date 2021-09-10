'RHOBH' Stars Kyle Richards And Garcelle Beauvais Rehash Charity Drama

Kyle Richards and Garcelle Beauvais had a bit of a spat on Wednesday night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Although the ladies had previously settled their feud over a late charity payment during a lunch date, Beauvais brought up the issue on the latest episode of the show while hosting a Haitian dinner party at her Los Angeles home.
While discussing the topic on the September 8 episode of the RHOBH: After Show, however, Beauvais admitted that she wasn't sure why she felt the need to bring it up.