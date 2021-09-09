Chris Christie Ponders White House Bid

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is strongly considering running for President of the United States in 2024.

A lifelong Republican, Christie launched a White House bid in 2015 but dropped out of the Republican Party primaries after underperforming in the first two states.

Christie then endorsed Donald Trump, who went on to win the GOP nomination and the presidency.

Christie and Trump are not as close as they used to be. Their relationship turned sour after January 6, when Christie slammed the former president for encouraging violence.